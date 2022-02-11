Net worth comparison of Shane McMahon & Stephanie McMahon

Shane McMahon & Stephanie McMahon are among two of the most influential figures in WWE. Over the years, the McMahon brother-sister duo has competed as in-ring talents for WWE.

Shane is a minority owner in the company and recently made his return to action at Royal Rumble 2022. He soon exited the company. Stephanie is the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, and has sporadically appeared as an authority figure.

Keeping these aspects in mind, what's the net worth comparison of Shane & Stephanie McMahon?

Shane is reportedly worth $100 million. His sister, Stephanie, has a reported net worth of $150 million. Therefore, the difference in net worth between the two is a total of $50 million.

It's been a while since Stephanie McMahon appeared on WWE programming. However, the CBO of WWE is active on social media in regards to the Premium Live Events and other shows.

Stephanie recently praised rapper Bad Bunny after his WWE return. Bunny competed in the 2022 Men's Rumble Match and earned praise from the former Women's Champion.

Superstars who returned in the Women's Rumble also earned praise from Stephanie. Check out Stephanie McMahon's tweet welcoming back The Bella Twins, Ronda Rousey, and others.

Shane McMahon reportedly exited WWE following his return at the Royal Rumble

At the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Shane McMahon made his return to in-ring action. McMahon entered at #28 and lasted until the final three before being eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

It was reported that Shane was heavily involved in booking the Men's Rumble Match, which led to arguments and conflict backstage. Following Vince McMahon's intervention, Shane quietly departed WWE.

Interestingly enough, in a recent tweet from Sharks Rugby owner Marco Masotti, it appeared that Shane is still heavily involved with WWE. Masotti recently tweeted out the following:

As things stand, nothing has been confirmed regarding Shane's WWE status. The above tweet suggests that Sharks Rugby and WWE have formed a partnership.

