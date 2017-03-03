Netflix releases teaser and announces premiere date for G.L.O.W.

Netflix turn to the world of professional wrestling for their next original

Netflix series G.L.O.W. comes out June 23

What’s the story?

Network streaming service Netflix has announced the premiere date for its TV series on the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, G.L.O.W. promotion which aired in the 1980s. Netflix announced June 23rd as the global release date at the end of a short teaser for the show.

The first instalment will have 10 episodes which will be made available at the same time.

In case you didn’t know...

G.L.O.W. was a women’s professional wrestling promotion, which aired out of Las Vegas for four seasons starting in 1986. However, the show wasn’t quite like the WWE (in its many forms).

It was closer to a conventional TV show where there were hardly wrestlers but struggling actresses, models, dancers and stuntwomen who were trying to catch a break in the television business or the silver screen.

Unlike other promotions, it had season breaks and became well known for its sketch comedy pieces and loud characters instead of its wrestling.

The heart of the matter

The series is a fictional take on the '80s promotion. According to the synopsis of G.LO.W., the show centres around Ruth Wilder, played by Allison Brie of Community and Mad Men. Her character is described as ‘an unemployed actress [who] keeps her dream alive by portraying a female wrestler’.

There are 12 other similar characters who make up the cast of the Netflix series.

The show has been created by Liz Flahive (worked on Homeland) and Carly Mensch (worked on Orange is the New Black, another Netflix original). While very little can be surmised from the teaser, it does convey the spirit of the show.

What’s next?

Created as a comedy-drama, it seems to be the ideal space to revisit a promotion like G.L.O.W. Allison Brie was great in Community and is surely capable of bringing great comedic nuance to the show.

Netflix themselves are outstanding at picking up great stories that people don’t even know what they want. All in all, the series should be a good one to look out for.

Sportskeeda’s take

Since we at Sportskeeda never had the chance to cover the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (we’re just vibrant and hungry younglings in the business), it’s a show we will be looking forward to come June.

