Opinion: Neville Must Make A Compromise with WWE

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 192 // 17 Aug 2018, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The King's throne remains empty

On the recent NXT Conference call, Triple H had a few things to share prior to the upcoming NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. He spoke extensively about the soon to debut NXT UK brand and its significance in the grand scheme of things.

Though Triple H hasn't been so forthcoming during these interviews, his plans for the WWE and specifically his NXT brand are well-known. A staunch traditionalist, he seeks to use the goodwill of NXT to establish it as a base camp for a global wrestling force.

On that note, Triple H mentioned that The NXT UK Brand will broadcast in just a few weeks, having already taped a few shows. The UK brand will be just one of the many brands across the globe that will champion the values of the current NXT.

Under Triple H's guidance, these brands will all function as a collective of territorial systems. Much like those run back in the day before WWE became the juggernaut it is. The NXT World champion will travel the territories defending his championship, similar to the territory days.

From Takeover events to Global Takeovers!

It's amidst this next revelation in Triple H's master plan for pro wrestling, that a certain former cruiserweight champions name cropped up. Neville, a stalwart graduate of the NXT division and the man who stabilized the sinking ship of 205 Live has been conspicuous by his absence in WWE.

It has been indictive over his treatment at the hands of management. From losing his championship to the pathetic Enzo Amore to being relegated to 205 Live, Neville found his treatment unbearable and had decided to sit out his contract. Unfortunately, that decision has cost him a bit in the short term.

After failed negotiations, WWE has resorted to the tactic of freezing his contract indefinitely. Until and unless Neville can come to terms with a new deal or is willing to work out his remaining contractual obligation, he has nowhere to go. In essence, Neville is in a stalemate with the giant corporation.

That's where Triple H comes in. At the conference, 'The Game' was quick to state that if Neville is ready and willing, he has his spot in WWE waiting. In fact, Triple H hinted that Neville could head home to the NXT UK brand.

WWE is well aware they cannot lose a talent like Neville. An offer to keep him in a home brand headlined by Triple H just might be the key. It's, of course, all up to Neville.

Triple H is the proud papa Neville can get behind

Early last year, Neville was on fire as one of the best performers on the roster. A year later, he has become a mere footnote in the cruiserweight division. Neville will have to consider how much he can give to WWE in the long term.

So, the question remains is where does Neville go from here?

Neville can come to terms with a spot on the NXT UK roster where he will be nothing short of the main event. This way, he is able to essentially be himself without having to compromise on his character.

NXT UK will change the future of business, just as much as the ELITE. Question is, which side benefits Neville?

Under Triple H, Neville can assure himself of better treatment and use of his talents on the highest platform. He can once more anchor a division with his veteran presence, with the added boost of being in front of a home crowd.

While the independents are certainly rising in stature and Neville could be extremely successful, it remains a very difficult proposition for those who chose to go down that path. So far, only the Young Bucks have proven that, along with those associated with the ELITE.

When it comes to Neville, the choice is up to him. Where he ends up will be of his own doing.