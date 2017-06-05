Neville vs. Austin Aries, WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Winner and Analysis

A brilliant submission match for the Cruiserweight Title took place between Neville and Austin Aries at Extreme Rules.

Neville gets the better of Aries

Neville and Austin Aries kick off their submission match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship with the Champion starting strong with some chops to the chest while Aries retaliated with kicks of his own. Aries went for an early submission but Neville catches on to the ropes and gets out of it.

Aries continued his assault on the champion before catching him in a Last Chancery but Neville rolled out somehow following Aries sending him crashing into the barricades. The champion is then slammed into the apron before Aries went for a suicide dive but Neville recovers in time and gets out of danger.

Neville pulls off a Dragon screw on Aries targeting a weak knee before locking in what looks like a standing knee bar as Aries screams. Aries gets out of the hold but takes a vicious elbow.

Neville connected with a Dropkick on Aries on the apron and they take the fight outside. The Champ then took to the top rope but Aries transitioned his opponent’s dive to a Figure Four that has both men screaming. Aries ends up caught in the Rings of Sturn but makes it to the ropes before giving up.

Aries sent Neville out of the ring with a Discuss Fivearm and tried to follow up with a suicide dive but Neville gets out of the way in time. Neville recovered and hit the challenger with a Falcon Arrow from the top rope followed by a Rings of Saturn that leads to Aries tapping out and Neville retaining his title.

Result: Neville def. Austin Aries and retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.