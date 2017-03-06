Neville vs. Jack Gallagher: Winner and Reaction for WWE Fastlane 2017

The King Of The Cruiserweights heads into WrestleMania as Cruiserweight Champion.

by Rohit Nath News 06 Mar 2017, 08:22 IST

Neville overcame The Gentleman in an excellent match

Neville defeated Jack Gallagher to retain the Cruiserweight Championship. He will be heading into WrestleMania still Cruiserweight champion and will defend the title at the show of shows.

Jack Gallagher started off with a strong showing, countering everything Neville has to offer. Neville did eventually begin to get the better of the Gentleman. The crowd seemed to be behind Gallagher, who pulled off an unexpected mid-rope dive on Neville.

He followed the dive up with a belly-to-back suplex on Neville from the top rope. Neville got the momentum back on his side after a suplex. Gallagher still got offence in with a flurry of headbutts to the Champion. The flurry of exchanges saw the match get “This is awesome” chants from the crowd.

As Gallagher tried to super plex Neville from the top rope, Neville slammed him down and landed a red arrow on Gallagher to win and retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

A match for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania is rumoured to be a bout between Neville and Austin Aries. However, there could be the traditional ladder match, and it would be fitting for the Cruiserweights, as they are known for their high-flying style.

It would also give a chance for a lot of the other Cruiserweights to get onto the WrestleMania card.

