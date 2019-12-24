New 24/7 Champion crowned on Monday Night RAW

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

The Truth was fooled once again

Monday Night RAW's R-Truth has had an incredible year in 2019. The multi-time champion has repeatedly broken his own record since the inception of the 24/7 Championship. At the moment, Truth is a 24-time 24/7 Champion, with a combined reign of 131 days.

Truth has been vital for the title, keeping the WWE Universe completely invested in it from the get-go. Crazy like a fox, Truth has been able to outwit his pursuers longer than anybody else that's held the title.

That being said, he's a 24-time champ, meaning he's lost it 23 times. And several of those losses came at the hands of people who weren't even WWE Superstars. Rob Stone, Enes Kanter, Michael Giaccio, and Kyle Busch have all managed to get one over on the future Hall of Famer in surprising ways.

Tonight, Truth was surprised again. This time, though, he was tricked by a formidable opponent and a former Cruiserweight Champion in his own right.

The Stamina Monster ruins R-Truth's Christmas

Walking around New York City, Truth, carrying an invitation, was looking to light the "Dwayne the Rock Johnson" Christmas Tree. However, a bystander noted that the invitation didn't say anything about the Rock and that it was in Japanese, so Truth wouldn't have any idea what it said anyway.

The confusion allowed Akira Tozawa to roll Truth up to capture the 24/7 Championship, entering his first title reign on Monday nights. Truth chased after Tozawa with a ref in tow, so odds are this isn't over just yet.