New bizarre trio to form with Rhea Ripley? - 4 Directions for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions following surprise title change on RAW

A major title change occurred on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. While the move was exciting and has dramatically shaken things up on Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT, it wasn't without controversy.

When the night began, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Before their tag team match against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, the pair had a backstage altercation with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day attacked Raquel's knee, and thus both she and Liv entered the title match at a disadvantage. While they fought bravely, they succumbed to a combination of The Unprettier and a running knee strike.

Now that Sonya and Chelsea have won their first-ever titles in the company, what's next? This article will dive into possible directions for the newly crowned champions. This includes potential rivalries and a trio possibly being formed with another champion.

#4. They could continue their rivalry with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Many wrestlers and fans are happy to see Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Triple H even celebrated the occasion by giving him the classic "point" picture that so many hope to receive in their careers.

Still, to say they controversially won the gold would be an understatement. The Ripper headbutted Liv and targeted Raquel's knee before the match began. The loss wasn't fair by any means and likely won't sit well for the former title holders.

As a result, WWE may choose to continue the feud between Morgan & Rodriguez and Deville & Green. The two teams could potentially trade the belts back and forth. If nothing else, one more match to determine who truly deserves to hold the coveted gold would make sense.

#3. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville could form an oddball trio with Rhea Ripley

As noted earlier, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville didn't exactly win the belts fairly. They had assistance from the most dominant female superstar in all of WWE, Rhea Ripley. Regarding help, there's not much better help than that from the World Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley is currently a member of The Judgment Day, and she's had issues bubbling to the surface with former friends-turned-rivals Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. As a result, she's even interacted with Chelsea and Sonya, albeit in a less-than-friendly way.

Since Ripley essentially handed the duo the win on WWE RAW, a unique trio could be forming. The oddball comedy of the outrageous Chelsea Green and the moody and angry Rhea could provide for numerous hilarious and tension-filled segments. Sonya would have to try to play peacekeeper, a job easier said than done.

#2. The Way could properly form and feud with the new champions

The Way, Chelsea Green, and Sonya Deville

The Way is a stable that was initially formed on WWE NXT. The group has featured five members, but only four are on the Monday Night RAW brand. Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and Austin Theory were the original members.

While Theory is a heel on SmackDown, the other four stars are all on Monday nights. Many are hoping to see the talented performers used more consistently, and one way to do that is by establishing Candice and Indi as a serious team in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture.

The crew has interacted with Sonya and Chelsea in the past, so a feud to come out of their interactions doesn't feel unrealistic. The move could help elevate Candice and Indi on the main roster and give the new champions serious competition. Regardless of which team wins, the fans will get a great rivalry.

#1. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Indi Hartwell was called up to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2023 WWE Draft, but she was far from the only NXT star to make the jump. Over a dozen developmental stars, including a popular tag team, joined the main roster.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are two extremely likable athletic superstars. They are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and gave the duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler a run for their money in the duo's debut match.

The two are undoubtedly future tag team champions. Given that their future is all but certain, they'll likely be the team to dethrone Green & Deville. If the reign is meant to be short, Chelsea and Sonya may feud with the talented pair soon and drop the titles to the fresh and exciting babyface tandem.

