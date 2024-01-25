New Bloodline member to help Roman Reigns retain his title? 4 swerves that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

We are just two days away from WWE's first premium live event of the year, Royal Rumble 2024. Scheduled to emanate live from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, the extravaganza will host four matches.

Along with the 30-Men and 30-Women Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns will defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way match, and Kevin Owens will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Title.

Apart from that, the Stamford-based promotion could also have some shocking twists in store for Royal Rumble 2024, which could lay down the breadcrumbs for a fresh feud for The Show of Shows this year.

On that note, here are four potential swerves that could unfold on Saturday night.

#4. MJF makes his WWE debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, is yet to make an appearance in AEW following his loss against Samoa Joe at AEW's World End 2023. The former champion has also been removed from the company's roster page on its official website.

While many expect this to be a mere work, there are murmurs that MJF is headed to WWE. If there is any truth to that, Royal Rumble 2024 may be the perfect place for WWE to introduce the AEW star to the fans.

MJF could debut as one of the surprise entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match, leaving fans' mouths wide open.

#3. Jake Paul makes a surprise appearance to help Logan Paul retain his title at Royal Rumble 2024

Logan Paul will put gold on the line against Kevin Owens in a singles match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

While the YouTube sensation has proved that he can hang with anybody in the WWE ring, KO could prove to be a tough nut to crack. Hence, Logan could have his brother, Jake Paul, make his WWE return to help him out.

The Problem Child could return during The Maverick's match to cost Owens a potential win.

#2. Brock Lesnar returns and gets humiliated by Gunther

Rumor has it that Brock Lesnar could collide with the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania in April 2024.

If that is indeed the plan, WWE's creative team could lay down the foundations for the same during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The company could have Lesnar return to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match, only to be humiliated by Gunther.

The Ring General could physically dominate The Beast before eliminating him from the match.

#1. Rikishi returns and helps Roman Reigns win

As fans may know, Roman Reigns will have a gargantuan task in front of him as he is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way clash this Saturday.

However, The Tribal Chief could have a backup plan. Roman Reigns could have The Usos and Solo Sikoa's father, Rikishi, return to help him retain.

The Hall of Famer, who has been teasing his involvement in The Bloodline angle, could be introduced as the new member of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2024. Rikishi could then go on to ensure Roman's victory at the event.

Do you want Roman Reigns to retain his title at Royal Rumble 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.