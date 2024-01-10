New Bloodline member to help Roman Reigns retain his title at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 could see a two-time champion debut on the main roster as a member of The Bloodline to help Roman Reigns retain his title.

The superstar in question is Bron Breakker. As fans may know, Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a high-profile Fatal Four-Way bout against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2024.

Given the nature of the encounter, The Tribal Chief could lose his gold without being pinned. With the odds stacked against him, Reigns could pull off a masterstroke by having Bron Breakker make a surprise appearance to assist him.

Since The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, showed up on NXT to support Breakker last year, there have been speculations about the NXT star joining Reigns' faction. While that has not come to fruition yet, things may change on January 27 as WWE could introduce the up-and-coming performer as the new member of The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

The NXT star could make his presence felt during The Tribal Chief's match at Royal Rumble 2024 to help him retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Wrestling veteran wants Roman Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes

While Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is reportedly the plan for WrestleMania 40, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette wants The Tribal Chief to face The Rock instead.

On the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the former manager said Reigns vs. The Rock was the biggest money match possible. Cornette added that The Tribal Chief had already defeated The American Nightmare once. Hence, a potential match against The Brahma Bull made more sense.

"Cody needs to beat Roman to finish his story. But with all due respect to Cody and anybody else, the biggest money match possible in the world is The Rock and Roman Reigns. Cody has already been beaten by Roman, so you wouldn't want it to happen again. But to be the second guy to beat Roman Reigns does not carry the same cache. But we've been wrong about these things before when we're putting that finer point on it." [From 15:50 to 16:22]

You can check out the entire episode below:

Will Cody Rhodes get another shot at Reigns' gold, or will WWE book a dream match between The Head of the Table and The Rock? Only time will tell.

Who should Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here