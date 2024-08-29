New champion, 7-time champion to return after 131 days? 4 surprises possible on WWE SmackDown before Bash in Berlin

We are all set for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Bash in Berlin. The Germany-bound show is set to feature several top stars in intriguing plots. A massive title match has been confirmed for the upcoming episode, and we will also see a top champion declare an open challenge, leaving the doors open for a shocking return.

Here, we look at four surprises Triple H may have planned for WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Tiffany Stratton cashes in her Money in the Bank contract

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

This week's episode of SmackDown will see Nia Jax put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Michin in a Street Fight. Although the two stars have been involved in a promising feud on the blue brand, it hardly warrants a title change between them.

However, The Irresistible Force could be baffled if her friend Tiffany Stratton cashes in her MITB contract. The betrayal would set up a massive title feud between the stars and would undoubtedly be an unexpected move to book on WWE SmackDown instead of reserving the moment for a big PLE.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura returns to answer LA Knight's open challenge

Shinsuke Nakamura's last televised match took place on the April 22, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. He was later drafted to SmackDown but has yet to make a televised appearance. The Japanese star is a seven-time WWE champion. He is a two-time NXT Champion, a two-time IC Champion, a two-time US Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

However, Shinsuke has performed actively at live events, regularly featuring in matches. The King of Strong Style could make a surprise return on WWE SmackDown this week with his eyes set on a prize.

Last week, LA Knight successfully defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar in a compelling match. Later, The Megastar declared an open challenge for his title.

Considering Carmelo Hayes is currently occupied in an entertaining feud with Andrade, Triple H could have Nakamura return to television after 131 days and answer Knight's open challenge in Berlin tonight.

#2. Jimmy Uso returns to confront The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu's return allowed the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline to destroy Roman Reigns, gaining the upper hand for the first time in this feud. The Original Tribal Chief is not expected to appear on the show this week, but Jimmy Uso may return to haunt the reformed heel faction.

Sikoa booted Jimmy Uso out of the heel faction following the latter's defeat at WrestleMania XL. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has been absent since then. Roman Reigns desperately needs numbers on his side to battle Solo's Bloodline, and Jimmy may be the first to join his cause.

#1. AJ Styles answers LA Knight's open challenge

AJ Styles last appeared on WWE television at Clash at the Castle, where he failed to defeat Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in an ''I Quit'' Match. However, The Phenomenal One was involved in an intense rivalry with LA Knight before he feuded with The American Nightmare.

Triple H may have plans to reignite this feud on this week's Friday Night Show by revealing AJ as the next contender for the United States Championship. Styles previously noted that he wants to be a top heel on the show and may revamp his efforts by going after one of the most popular babyfaces in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback