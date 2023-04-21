New champions crowned, absent star returns - 5 possible finishes for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to feature two big tag team title matches over the next two weeks. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles next week in a bout fans will surely love.

This week will see another exciting bout, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will take on Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green with the coveted WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line. The bout comes after repeated showings of disrespect from Green and Deville.

Morgan and Rodriguez captured the belts just a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The pair defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, with the latter subbing in for the injured Lita. Liv shockingly pinned Trish, making her the first woman to do so in over a decade and a half.

While the upcoming tag team bout could end in any fashion, there are several intriguing possibilties. Could a star who vanished from television make a return? Could new champions be crowned?

Below are five possible finishes for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green could cheat to win

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have a lot in common. They're both talented WWE Superstars who love to harrass Adam Pearce. They're also both yet to win a championship in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Perhaps the biggest similarity between the two, however, is their willingness to break the rules. Neither Green nor Deville are afraid to cheat behind the referee's back or take any advantage that comes their way.

Sonya and Chelsea may use their willingness to cheat by doing so in their tag bout with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They could use a weapon or even potentially put their feet on the ropes to make sure they capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#4. The tag bout on WWE SmackDown could end in a countout

A big title change could be exciting. However, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are quite popular among fans in the audience. The duo retaining the titles successfully could be equally as exciting as a title swap. Regardless, fans would love to see a proper conclusion to the bout.

Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that a decisive finish will come. Instead, the bout could potentially end with neither team established as being better. The most likely route towards this foggier conclusion is a double countout.

The two teams could end up fighting ringside, which may ultimately see the referee count to ten and declare the bout a draw. After the chaos and water thrown when they were last face-to-face, there's no telling how wild their WWE SmackDown match will be.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan may pin their opponents cleanly

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are a unique tag team. At first glance, they don't seem as if they'd mesh well together. They're very different physically, but beyond that, they have completely different personalities.

Yet for some reason the two just mesh well. The power of Raquel compliments Liv's speed and finesse. Plus, the way Rodriguez can throw the crazy and wild Morgan around, essentially using her body as a weapon, stands out in the division.

Given their obvious chemistry as a team, Raquel's history as a tag team wrestler, and Liv's credentials as a solo star, the Women's Tag Team Titles may not change hands on WWE SmackDown. Instead, a massive powerbomb or the ObLIVion may seal the deal.

#2. Carmella could return to help Chelsea and Sonya win

Carmella and Chelsea Green

Carmella is an incredibly talented WWE Superstar. She's had some success in the company, winning the Women's Money in the Bank, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the 24/7 Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Princess of Staten Island was building momentum and even formed a tag team with Chelsea right before WrestleMania, but she disappeared from television for an undisclosed reason. Sonya then filled Carmella's shoes.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion may return and interfere in the tag bout. She could help her new friend Chelsea win the bout and the gold. Carmella can then manage the duo if she's unable to compete or the trio can Freebird the titles, meaning they'll share the belts between the three of them.

#1. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey may attack both teams

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are arguably the most intimidating women in WWE. Both have championship credentials, with Ronda being a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. Baszler is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Champion.

The long-time best friends were clearly being set to challenge for tag team gold, but injuries have seemingly slowed down any chance at building momentum. They haven't competed since winning the WrestleMania Showcase bout several weeks ago.

Baszler and Rousey could return to WWE by attacking the two teams set to clash on SmackDown. Given that they defeated both at WrestleMania, it'd be logical for them to want the belts and feel as if they deserve them. The match could be ruled a No Contest due to interference from the two talented stars.

