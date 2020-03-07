New commentary team and ring announcer confirmed at NXT UK tapings

NXT UK has undergone some personnel changes!

In breaking news coming out of tonight's NXT UK tapings in Coventry, the brand now has a new commentary team and a new ring announcer going forward.

NXT UK's established ring announcer Andy Shepherd, who has recently featured on WWE kick-off shows, would kick off the evening by confirming that he's transitioning to the announce table, joining Nigel McGuinness to form NXT UK's new commentary team going forward - and also welcoming Francesca Brown to the role of ring announcer!

NXT UK fans will be familiar with Andy Shepherd's work already as a ring announcer and, for those in attendance at events, for hyping up the crowd and whipping the WWE Universe into a frenzy before every event, and generally being an incredible host for the evening at events such as NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

Meanwhile, presenter and actress Francesca Brown may be a less familiar face to the WWE Universe, but the London-born star has featured in movies such as Breathe and Hunter's Moon, as well as TV series Lookalikes. Brown has also featured across the press as being a lookalike for Katy Perry and is often confused for the pop star in public.

New NXT UK ring announcer Francesca Brown!

We, at Sportskeeda, would like to wish Andy Shepherd and Francesca Brown all the best in their new roles!