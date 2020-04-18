New Day member addresses rumors of being the mysterious hooded figure on SmackDown

The hooded mystery figure is currently the newest talk of the town!

The New Day member clarified all doubts regarding the rumors of him being the hooded figure on SmackDown.

​ We still have no clue about the identity of the mystery hacker

If you have watched Friday Night SmackDown closely for the past couple of weeks, you might have noticed the flashing blink-and-you-miss motifs of circling light patterns during various points on the show. On the SmackDown before WrestleMania 36, a hooded figure was revealed as the one who was sending out these messages.

The person's face was shrouded in darkness as he had a hood on and he operated from a room that had multiple computers on the table. The figure spoke in a voice that was autotuned and one could not figure out if it was a man or a woman.

The hooded figure revealed that Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler were the ones who conspired against Mandy Rose and Otis and sabotaged their Valentine's date. The figure in question has been claiming that 'the truth will be heard' and he had a message on tonight's episode as well.

The figure stated that some keep their friends close, while others keep their enemies closer - a subtle nod to that famous quote from The Godfather movie. WWE Superstar and New Day member Xavier Woods took to Twitter to address the rumors of him being the hooded figure.

A few people keep asking if this is me. If it were me then I would have gone with blue and pink instead of blue and green, there would be a gm mode book someplace, and most importantly there would be a crown somewhere 😉 https://t.co/8ajqV7tAUh — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 18, 2020

Woods jokingly stated that if it were him, he would have chosen a blue and pink motif for the videos instead of blue and green. He added that there would also be a GM mode book and a crown lying somewhere if it were him.

Woods has been out of action for quite a few months with a serious injury and is recuperating at his residence. In tonight's episode, The New Day became eight-time tag team champions after Big E won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat match which also makes Woods a champion as a part of the Freebird rule.