Update on plans for WWE’s upcoming stadium show in India - Reports

WWE will be returning to India in January for the first time since 2017 and new details have emerged about the event.

The company has been focused on expanding its product internationally and has held several events outside the United States this year. Clash at the Castle was the company's first stadium show in the UK in over 30 years and it was a massive success.

WWE struck a deal with a total revenue of $900 million to run shows in Saudi Arabia until 2027. The 10-year deal will result in the promotion running 18 shows in Saudi Arabia. The company last visited the country for Crown Jewel on November 5th, where Roman Reigns retained the title in the main event against Logan Paul.

According to PWInsider, the event on January 18th will take place in Hyderabad, India at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of 5,000 seats and opened last year. The event will also feature mostly stars from SmackDown.

Triple H responds to WWE fan in India

Wrestling fans in India were able to get the attention of Chief Content Officer Triple H recently after creating a viral hashtag.

Rohit Pant of Wrestle Chatter requested for official WWE merchandise to be available in India in October. The #SearchForMerch hashtag went viral and ultimately led to a response from The Game.

"Dear @TripleH, You've said this in many interviews that you want to expand in India. And here we truly passionated fans don't even get the official merch. We want to feel it, We want authentic merchandise. Do something."

The Game responded to Rohit and included the viral hashtag in his tweet.

India has the potential to be a huge market for the company going forward. It will be interesting to see if the biggest stars in the company will be available for the event on January 18th.

