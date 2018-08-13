WWE Rumor Mill: Jerry Lawler Reveals More Details In Suspicious Suicide Case Of Brian Lawler

Christopher (right) with his hall of fame father, Jerry Lawler.

What's the story?

There have been several pieces of evidence recently come out, that suggests former WWE superstar Brian Christopher did not commit suicide whilst in jail last month.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Christopher worked for WWE during the Attitude Era under the ring name Grandmaster Sexay.

Whilst with WWE, he was a part of Too Cool with Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi. He was a former Tag Team Champion.In July 2018, Christopher was found dead in his cell in jail, after being arrested for driving whilst under the influence, and evading police.

Christopher was found hanging by the neck, and his death was regarded as a suicide.

The heart of the matter

Despite Christopher's death being determined as a suicide, many have speculated foul play, including Christopher's father, WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

Now, in a report by WMC Action News 5 in Memphis, Lawler said how despite reports, it does not seem like suicide.

We’ve received literally countless calls, text messages from people, actual eyewitnesses, that were in the jail and saw things that happened on the actual day that Brian died that now has opened up a new can of worms.

Lawler also said how he spoke to his son the morning of his death, and he spoke normally and showed no signs of suicidal tendencies. More evidence that has cast doubts on the suicide ruling are photos of Christopher's body, which do not match reports.

According to reports, Christopher hung himself with his shoestrings. This should have led equally distributed dark marks on his neck, though photos show the marks on the side of his neck and not the front. Lawler continued:

You can see the lines on his neck all the way around here to here and what would be the length of your hand as if he was trying to keep the pressure off

In the afternoon of the day he died, Christopher's fiance was called to be informed that Brian had been involved in a fight. According to witnesses, Christopher began bleeding and asked for help but didn't receive any.

20 cameras were reportedly not working in the jail when the incident occurred.

What's next?

These new pieces of evidence certainly throw doubts at the ruling that Christopher committed suicide. We can only hope that in time, Lawler and his family will find a genuine response to their questions.

