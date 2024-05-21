New faction to debut, Finn Balor to romance Liv Morgan & more- 3 directions for The Prince after WWE RAW

Things didn't turn out well for Finn Balor on the latest episode of WWE RAW. For fans unaware, The Prince and JD McDonagh challenged The Miz and R-Truth for the World Tag Team Titles last night. However, the Judgment Day duo faced a massive loss due to interference from Braun Strowman

Following his loss on Monday's show, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Finn Balor. The following piece will explore three potential directions for The Demon following WWE RAW:

#3. Finn Balor gets romantically involved with Liv Morgan

Expand Tweet

There have been murmurs of Dominik Mysterio betraying Rhea Ripley by getting romantically involved with Liv Morgan. However, "Dirty" Dom may not be the only Judgment Day member whose name has been linked to Morgan.

For fans unaware, before the start of WWE RAW last night, the company showed clips of superstars arriving at the arena. Finn Balor and Liv Morgan were seen leaving the same car separately. This has led many to believe that something is brewing between The Prince and Liv.

Judging by the recent turn of events, Balor could get involved in a romantic angle with the former Women's Champion in the coming days. Who knows, the creative team could even have Balor and Dominik fight over Morgan, which could be revealed as Liv Morgan's master plan to divide The Judgment Day.

#2. Finn Balor becomes the leader of The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Tensions have been brewing between Damian Priest and Finn Balor over the last few weeks. The Archer of Infamy lashed out at The Prince following his win at Backlash. While the duo cleared their differences on the following episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor may have not taken the insult too kindly and could yet turn on Priest.

Following that, The Demon could coerce the rest of the members into kicking The Archer of Infamy out of The Judgment Day. Balor could then take control of the faction, proclaiming himself as the new leader.

#1. The Prince quits The Judgment Day to form a new faction on WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, things haven't been going well for Finn Balor in The Judgment Day. Apart from his recent losses, The Demon has been playing second fiddle to Damian Priest. Hence, Balor needs to turn things around before it's too late.

Given his recent state, one potential direction could see Balor ditching The Judgment Day to start another stable. The Demon was recently spotted with Liv Morgan, and she could be a good addition to his group.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles has failed to find his footing on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One is scheduled to meet Nick Aldis to discuss his future on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Styles could quit the blue brand and sign a new deal with WWE RAW, only to join forces with Balor. Esteemed members of The Bullet Club, Styles and The Prince share quite a bit of history and it won't be a bad idea if WWE aligns the duo together once again.

Balor could further add JD McDonagh, who has always been a misfit in The Judgment Day, to complete his faction.

Balor, Styles, and Morgan had a short stint together in 2022. The trio fought against former WWE Superstar Edge's version of The Judgment Day and had a decent run. WWE could spice things up by reuniting the trio under the leadership of Balor and adding JD McDonagh to form a new stable on WWE RAW.