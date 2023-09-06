New female Judgment Day member? 3 possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW next week

While Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title at WWE's Payback event, there's clearly some unfinished business between her and Raquel Rodriguez. The two are scheduled to battle again on the upcoming Monday Night RAW in a rematch for the Women's World Championship.

If you find yourself thinking Dominik Mysterio is going to play a factor like he has on previous occasions, think again. Moments after dismantling poor old Chelsea Green this past Monday, Rodriguez announced that Dirty Dom would be barred from ringside.

That said, there are still quite a few ways The Eradicator can successfully defend her title. Will Mami come out the victor once more, or will Raquel shock the world?

Read on for a few possibilities.

#3. Rhea Ripley pins Raquel Rodriguez following a Riptide and some fly-by-night shenanigans

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Over the past several months, The Judgment Day have dominated Monday Night RAW and established themselves as arguably the most dominant faction in WWE. At the current moment, every member of the group can officially call themselves a champion.

Despite her current role as a villainous performer, the cheers for Rhea Ripley continue to grow by the week. Suffice it to say, the WWE Universe doesn't mind Mami as the world champion. Moreover, the company might not see it necessary to take the title off of her in the midst of her prominence.

On the other hand, booking Raquel to go out looking sad by having Rhea decimate, brutalize, and dominate her with a clean win would be a terrible idea.

Ultimately, WWE will probably book Ripley to win by having her do something shady in order for Raquel to save face again.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez picks up the surprise victory

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez

When taking a thorough enough look at the RAW women's roster, it's not hard to believe that someone could knock Ripley off her throne in an instant.

Sure, it might not seem that way on the surface, but when you factor in women such as Shayna Baszler or Zoey Stark (if you give her a little more time to establish herself on the main roster), you'll start to understand that they're a logical storyline away from a title victory.

Amongst that list of women sits Raquel Rodriguez, a woman who dominated NXT for a good while once Ripley got called up. If WWE looks to catch their fans by surprise, a shock title win may do the trick.

#1. Liv Morgan returns and WWE swerves us all by booking a betrayal

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

If you read the title of the entry, you already know it's fantasy booking time. If Liv Morgan is ready to return to action, it's almost a foregone conclusion that she'll do so by attacking Rhea Ripley. But what about the off chance that Liv joins up with The Judgment Day instead?

You're probably thinking there's no way due to all the history, but does anyone remember what Dirty Dom was doing before he aligned himself with the faction Dominik found himself on the bad end of several beatings before joining the stable.

Then there's Finn Bálor. He and Damian Priest may have recently had their differences, but the duo were once battling in a much different way that involved a lot more physicality and a lot less talking when they weren't allies. After weeks of being attacked by The Judgment Day, Finn eventually joined the stable.

Still think it's hard to believe that Liv will join if she's ready to return to action yet?

