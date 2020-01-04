New IWGP Tag Team Champions crowned at Wrestle Kingdom 14

At tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, the team of Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated the team of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships. This was the first title change to occur at the Tokyo Dome show.

How did the pairing of Juice and Finlay come together?

Juice Robinson and David Finlay were initially paired together when the two men along with Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams and Tenille Dashwood formed the Lifeblood faction in Ring of Honor.

Since then, Robinson and Finlay have been teaming up together in New Japan as well. And after Robinson's IWGP US Title loss to Lance Archer, the returning Finlay made the save from a post-match assault from 'The Murderhawk Monster'.

The team of FinnJuice then entered the 2019 World Tag League and eventually won the tournament by beating the team of EVIL and SANADA in the finals.

FinnJuice win the IWGP Tag Titles

In the first title match on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14, the team of FinnJuice won the IWGP Tag Team Championships in a back-and-forth title bout against Bullet Club's Guerilla of Destiny.

Having earned the title shot by winning the 2019 World Tag League, Finlay eventually pinned Tama at the Tokyo Dome despite outside interference from Bullet Club's Jado, and thus captured the IWGP tag title for himself and Robinson.