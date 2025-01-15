New Judgment Day leader; resurrection of the Demon? - 5 Predictions for Damian Priest following his win on WWE RAW

In the latest edition of WWE RAW, Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight Match. The bitter rivals pushed each other to their limits during the hellacious encounter. Even though The Judgment Day members tried to aid Balor, The Archer of Infamy still managed to secure the victory.

So, what's next for The Punisher on the Monday Night Show? In this article, let's make some predictions for the former World Heavyweight Champion following his win on RAW:

#5. Damian Priest might shift his focus to Bron Breakker

Reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is set to defend his title against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025. If The Dog of WWE manages to retain his gold at the event, Damian Priest could emerge as his next challenger.

The former Judgment Day member already has the United States Championship in the list of his accolades, with an impressive title reign of 191 days. This time, Damian could attempt to capture the Intercontinental Title from Bron Breakker.

#4. Damian Priest might move to WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks faction has been moved to WWE SmackDown via the ongoing Transfer Window. With his feud with Finn Balor seemingly over, The Archer of Infamy may also be shifted to the blue brand in the coming days. A transition like this would allow Priest to engage in fresh feuds and rivalries.

Additionally, it would completely end his long-standing rivalry with The Judgment Day, as both would be on separate brands.

#3. The Terror Twins could again work together

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, collectively known as The Terror Twins, worked together for several weeks after being betrayed by The Judgment Day last summer. However, they decided to focus on their respective divisions after Bad Blood 2024.

Following his recent victory, it's possible that Damian could approach Rhea and reunite The Terror Twins on weekly programming.

The Eradicator is the current WWE Women's World Champion, having defeated Liv Morgan on January 6, 2025.

#2. He could have a showdown with The Demon at WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor suffered a devastating loss on WWE RAW this week, leading many to believe that the veteran could soon revive his Demon persona to salvage his singles career in the Stamford-based promotion.

If this assumption comes true, a showdown between The Punisher and The Demon could take place at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Finn has previously competed at The Showcase of The Immortals in his Demon persona. At WrestleMania 35, he became the Intercontinental Champion by defeating Bobby Lashley. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if The Judgment Day member brought back his alter ego to seek revenge on Damian.

#1. Damian Priest might turn heel once again and kick Finn Balor out of The Judgment Day

A babyface Damian Priest is certainly being loved by fans. However, if the Triple H-led creative team struggles to find a fresh direction for the former world champion, it might decide to turn him heel soon. If this scenario unfolds, the WWE Universe could witness Priest rejoining the Judgment Day.

This time, he may kick out Finn Balor after claiming that The Prince is the weak link of the faction. Later, the 42-year-old could establish himself as the new leader.

