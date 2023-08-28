New Judgment Day member, popular reunion after 43 months? - 4 bold predictions for WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW will air live on the USA Network later tonight. The show is set to be held at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

So far, four big matches have been announced for the show. The biggest and most notable is a Falls Count Anywhere Match pitting former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch against Zoey Stark.

Beyond that bout, The Viking Raiders will clash with The New Day, and Tommaso Ciampa will battle "Big" Bronson Reed. Lastly, Chad Gable will go one-on-one with Ludwig Kaiser after defeating Gunther by countout last week.

While those are the bouts known, RAW will inevitably feature much more than what is being previewed. With the Payback event days away, the company will likely want to make the red brand's show a big one. This article will offer a few bold predictions over what may occur to spice things up.

Below are four predictions for WWE RAW this week.

#4. The Judgment Day could gain a new member

Cora Jade on NXT

The Judgment Day is WWE RAW's most dominant faction. In fact, thanks to the fall of The Bloodline, it is the most powerful stable in all of WWE. Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest run the red brand and beyond.

Recently, however, things have been a bit rocky within the group. There has been a lot of tension. Finn has a new close friend in JD McDonagh, who many believe may join the stable soon. However, the other faction members seem to hate JD, so the move seems unlikely.

RAW may still introduce a new member to the fold, however. NXT's Cora Jade could be the star recruited to join the stable. Rhea is in dire need of a female friend, as she's made enemies out of virtually everybody in the promotion.

The talented Cora walked out of NXT weeks ago, so this could be the perfect way to introduce her to the main roster.

#3. DIY could finally form on WWE's main roster

Expand Tweet

As noted, "Big" Bronson Reed will go one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa on WWE RAW. The two have had issues ever since Reed cost The Blackheart a match against The Miz. The big man sent out the challenge during last week's episode of RAW Talk.

While the bout is intriguing, Ciampa has been capturing the imagination of the WWE Universe through his constant teases on social media and in interviews. He's been searching for his best friend and former tag team partner Johnny Gargano and keeps referencing "Do It Yourself," the name of their tandem.

There's a chance that Johnny Wrestling will finally be found on RAW. If Reed tries to hurt Ciampa post-match, Gargano may return to television by attacking Bronson and helping his friend fend off the big man. With that, fans can rejoice as DIY will officially be re-formed.

#2. Zoey Stark could be "injured" by Becky Lynch

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Falls Count Anywhere Match on WWE RAW has been building for a while. Trish Stratus recruited Zoey Stark to help her fend off Becky Lynch earlier this year, and now The Man can secure a measure of revenge.

Given the talent level between Becky and Zoey, there's little doubt they will deliver something special when they clash. The pair will likely fight all around the building. Beyond that, however, Zoey may end up being injured.

Becky needs to make sure Stark won't be around to interfere in her Steel Cage Match with Stratus at Payback. Hurting Zoey's arm or injuring her in some other way will allow The Man to defeat the Hall of Famer at Payback and finally conclude their feud.

#1. The Unholy Union could return to television and target the champions

The Unholy Union

The Unholy Union is a tag team comprised of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The two creepy Scottish women started as foes but soon bonded, forming a devastating tag team that took over NXT. They even won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles together.

The pair were later called up in the 2023 WWE Draft. They joined the SmackDown brand and competed a few times before losing to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Unification Match. They've rarely been seen since.

That could change on RAW, however. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are the current Women's Tag Team Champions and will need quality challengers. Alba and Isla could make their return and either attack, scare, or outright challenge the titleholders.

The Unholy Union certainly has more tag team experience together, which could be what leads them to rule the division.

