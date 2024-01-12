New main roster star talks about big debut, surprise return on past SmackDown - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

While the WWE Network and Peacock were busy heading into the first week of 2024, new content has slowed down considerably since then. The week of programming has been as barren as usual, with the weekend content following a similar pattern.

Still, programming wasn't completely absent throughout the week. Monday, for example, saw a new episode of RAW Talk added on-demand, breaking down the action of the red brand. A week-old episode of NXT was then added to the archives on Tuesday.

Wednesday was busier with two new uploads. One was a month-old episode of RAW, while the other was a brand new episode of The Bump featuring Nick Aldis, Michin, and Jinder Mahal. Lastly, a new edition of This Week In WWE streamed on Thursday.

The weekend won't feature a ton of new programming, but a few intriguing shows will arrive nonetheless. Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will be added on-demand

The SmackDown LowDown will be returning with a new offering this weekend on WWE Network and Peacock. The series' latest installment will air at around 12 PM EST on Saturday, January 13th. This is the standard time slot for the show.

For those unaware, the series features Matt Camp and Megan Morant breaking down the action from SmackDown the prior night. Additionally, three interviews from the arena are spliced into the 30-minute show, often featuring the stars involved in major stories from the blue brand.

Last week's episode of the series can be seen on-demand at any time, but the interview portion is in the video above. Bianca Belair was first to be interviewed, followed by Kevin Owens. Lastly, WWE SmackDown's newest tag team, Tyler Bate and Butch spoke about their big win over Pretty Deadly.

#3. WWE SmackDown from last month will be available

A past episode of Friday Night SmackDown is also set to arrive on-demand over the coming days. More specifically, the episode that originally aired on Friday, December 15th, 2023, will be available on Sunday, January 14th.

This edition of the blue brand's delay to WWE Network and Peacock is due to contractual obligations with the FOX Network, the station SmackDown originally airs on. As a result, each episode has a 30-day delay before it can go up on-demand.

SmackDown from December 15th featured a major main event that saw Randy Orton take on Jimmy Uso. When Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns had Orton and LA Knight outnumbered post-match, AJ Styles made his triumphant return. After clearing the ring of The Bloodline, however, AJ shocked the world by turning on Knight.

#2. An episode of Main Event will arrive

Friday Night SmackDown isn't the only show that recently aired and is arriving on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. An episode of Main Event from December 28th, 2023, will be added on Saturday, January 13th.

The episode, which will be arriving in the morning, faces a delay similar to SmackDown and RAW episodes. Unlike those two shows, however, Main Event's delay is just about two weeks, thanks to WWE's streaming deal with Hulu.

While most episodes of Main Event feature two new matches, this week's show was all filler because of the holidays. It recapped bouts such as Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes and Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley.

#1. NXT Level Up will also be avaliable

Amari Miller vs. Jaida Parker.

NXT Level Up is set to stream a brand new episode immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST on Friday, January 12th.

As a reminder, Peacock subscribers must catch this show as it airs live, or else they won't be able to see it for a little over two weeks, thanks to the streaming rights deal with Hulu. It does not go on-demand immediately except for on the WWE Network.

Three matches have been confirmed for this week's show. The main event will see Joe Gacy clash with Javier Bernal. Additionally, Joe Coffey will take on the athletic Tavion Heights. Perhaps the most intriguing bout on the card will include Jaida Parker battling Amari Miller.

