WWE News: New NXT Tag Team Champions crowned at WWE UK Tournament

The Undisputed Era was in for a major shock!

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 20 Jun 2018, 03:17 IST

A new set of NXT Tag Team Champions have been crowned

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, collectively known as Moustache Mountain, have won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships for the very first time in the careers when they defeated the incredible duo of Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era at today's NXT U.K. Championship taping at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Undisputed Era, initially won the NXT Tag Team Titles on the 10th of January on an episode of NXT, when Kyle O'Reilly alongside his fellow stablemate Bobby Fish went on to defeat Eric Young and Killian Dain of SAnitY to capture the straps in the first place.

And following their historic title win, The Undisputed Era has also gone on to defend their tag titles against the likes of The Authors of Pain, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and also against the dynamic duo of Aleister Black and Roderick Strong.

However, following Bobby Fish's unfortunate injury, Adam Cole and O'Reilly went on to recruit the services of Strong, who joined forces with The Undisputed Era at TakeOver: New Orleans and thus ignited a feud between The Undisputed Era and The British Strong Style.

This eventually led to a showdown between O'Reilly and Strong against British Strong Style representatives Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, who have now successfully stunned the entire WWE Universe by winning the NXT Tag Team Titles, right before The Undisputed Era's showdown against The British Strong Style on the second night of the WWE UK Tournament.

The match will air next Tuesday, June 26th at 3pm EST on the WWE Network.

