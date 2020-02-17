New NXT tag team champions crowned on TakeOver: Portland

WWE NXT

On tonight's NXT TakeOver: Portland PPV, this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, The BroserWeights took on Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era in an NXT Tag Team Championship match. Riddle & Dunne fought against all odds and defeated The Undisputed Era to become the brand new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Whenever Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly compete, 9 times out of 10 they put on a clinic and when their NXT Tag Team Titles are on the line, they manage to pull out all the stops. However, Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle were not on the mood to lose the opportunity to win tag team gold.

It seemed that the Undisputed Era would once again retain their title when Fish & O'Reilly connected with Chasing the Dragon on Dunne but to Undisputed Era and the NXT Universe's utter disbelief, the Bruiserweight kicked out at the two-count. The BroserWeights then rallied back and hit O'Reilly with a double team move which allowed Dunne to get the pinfall victory by covering him.

Now that The Undisputed Era have lost the NXT tag team titles, only their leader Adam Cole is left with the NXT Championship and it remains to be seen if he can retain it against Tommaso Ciampa.