New stable to take out The Storm, former world champion squashed? - 4 Finishes for Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air tomorrow on the USA Network. This special edition of the blue brand continues the company's ongoing European tour, which will take place in Bologna, Italy.

So far, a handful of big matches and a major segment have been confirmed for the show. The most anticipated part of SmackDown will be a segment featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, all going face-to-face.

Beyond that segment, arguably the other most highly anticipated part of the show is a singles match between Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill. This comes after Liv harassed Jade on SmackDown last week in a tense backstage confrontation.

The big questions heading into the match are which star will win and how will the bout end. This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes for the big match, which could include a new stable forming.

Below are four finishes for Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Liv Morgan could defeat Jade Cargill, thanks to interference from Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan is among the top female superstars in WWE. She spent years working hard and improving her work. Now, she is a fantastic performer and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. She is also a multi-time world champion.

The Miracle Kid's tag team partner is Raquel Rodriguez. They are three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and members of The Judgment Day. Raquel may be the key in how Liv's match on SmackDown ultimately ends.

With Jade no longer having any friends, she could fall victim to the numbers game. Raquel could be ringside and either attack Jade behind the referee's back or cause a distraction that allows Morgan to cheat. Regardless, Jade could get pinned by Liv, thanks to the powerful Rodriguez.

#3. Jade Cargill could shockingly squash Liv Morgan in seconds on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill is a destructive force. Even before joining WWE, Jade was an unstoppable star in All Elite Wrestling. She held the TBS Champion and nearly went undefeated. She only lost a few matches before departing the company.

Since joining WWE, her dominance has continued. Jade is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and has destroyed talented performers such as Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. In singles matches, she usually wins within a few minutes.

Cargill is angrier and more aggressive than ever, which could prove bad news for Liv Morgan. When they face off one-on-one, Cargill could shockingly destroy Liv and squash her. A Jaded and pinfall victory after about a minute or so would send a major message to the rest of the women's division.

#2. Bianca Belair could help Jade Cargill in an attempt to win her over

The reason why Jade Cargill is the talk of WWE is because of a shocking attack and subsequent reveal. The Storm was found brutally assaulted months ago on Friday Night SmackDown, and she made her return at Elimination Chamber Toronto.

Upon Jade's return, she shockingly attacked Naomi. For almost a year, Jade, Naomi, and Bianca Belair were known as The Big 3 in WWE. Now, it has come out that The Glow was behind the brutal assault from months ago. Jade has since revealed she can't trust anyone, and that seemingly includes The EST.

If Jade is being overwhelmed by The Judgment Day on SmackDown, Bianca could show up and take care of Raquel, helping Cargill handle Liv on her own. Jade could then defeat Morgan. Meanwhile, Bianca could take a step in trying to repair an unfortunately fractured relationship with her former tag team partner.

#1. Naomi and The Meta-Girls could attack Jade Cargill and officially form a stable

As noted, it was Naomi who took credit for the brutal attack on Jade Cargill. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion also mentioned that she saw Naomi fleeing the scene during the attack.

That, of course, is quite an interesting situation. While Naomi took the blame for it, the fact that Jade saw her fleeing could imply that The Queen of Glow had help in taking Jade out. In what would be a fun twist, she could have been aided by Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

The Meta-Four Girls and Naomi might secretly be on the same page and are forming a stable. On SmackDown, they might interrupt the bout and brutally attack Jade. Although this means Cargill would win by disqualification, the three stars could aim to make sure Jade never returns to action in WWE again. It could be an absolutely brutal beatdown.

