WWE News: New statue unveiled for WWE Hall of Legends

WrestleMania 25: Piper laying it down on Y2J Chris Jericho

What's the story?

WWE unveiled a new statue during WrestleMania Axxess today. WWE showed the new statue of Rowdy Roddy Piper. You can watch the unveiling below from their Instagram page.

In case you didn't know...

Piper's accolades are more than enough to earn him a statue. With WWE he is a one-time Intercontinental Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion with Ric Flair. He is also a Slammy Award winner, however, it's his awards outside of WWE that makes him a stand out.

The Wrestling Observer awarded Piper with Best on Interviews (1981, 1982, 1983), Best Heel (1984, 1985). There was no doubt that Piper was one of the best on the microphone. He also had memorable segments of Piper's Pit when he smashed a coconut over Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka's head.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Piper's family alongside WWE Hall of Famers, "The Mouth of The South" Jimmy Hart, "The Icon" Sting, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, and the newest member of the Hall of Fame, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake. Piper passed away in 2015 which took everyone by surprise.

Every year, WWE makes a statue of a former professional wrestling legend. It's become a tradition of WWE. Currently, WWE has made them for those they've given Legend status to such as Dusty Rhodes, The Ultimate Warrior, Andre The Giant, Bruno Sammartino, and Ric Flair. Now, The Hot Rod Rowdy Roddy Piper has his own statue.

What's next?

Many fans have expressed their voice for a physical WWE Hall of Fame. Fans get to see the statues only during Axxess. Many fan's don't get the opportunity to attend WrestleMania. Although fans do not get access to them year round, it is still amazing to see WWE Hall of Fame Rowdy Roddy Piper become immortalized with his own statue.

