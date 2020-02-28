New Tag Team Champions crowned at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Tonight's WWE Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia featured a tag team match where The New Day defended the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Miz and John Morrison. The Miz and John Morrison reunited after 11 years to defeat The New Day and become tag team champions once again.

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Upon re-signing with WWE after nearly eight years, John Morrison immediately teamed up with The Miz after the latter lost against Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC last year. The Prince of Parkour and The A-Lister then set their sights upon The New Day's SmackDown tag titles.

After winning a No. 1 contender's match on an episode of SmackDown, Miz and Morrison challenged Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day at Super ShowDown. This also marked the first time that Morrison wrestled in Saudi Arabia.

The match kicked off with The New Day getting the early advantage over the team of Miz and Morrison but the recently reunited duo came back in the match albeit with the help of some underhanded tactics. Both teams put on a superb performance and towards the end, Miz grabbed Kofi's tights and rolled him up to get the pin and win the titles.