WWE has announced that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV.

Here's WWE's preview for the newly-added title match:

The gold rush at WWE Clash of Champions will include the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, as Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler put their titles on the line against The Riott Squad. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan risked their partnership to earn the championship opportunity, defeating The IIconics in a match where winners earned a crack at the champions, and the losing team had to split up. The Riott Squad pulled off the win, setting the stage for their showdown with the champions. Jax & Baszler's seeming inability to get on the same page may be The Riott Squad's key to victory at Clash of Champions. The titleholders' bickering already cost Baszler a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Riott & Morgan. Will they be able to get it together when the titles are on the line?

The timing of the announcement is odd as The Riott Squad had confirmed their status as the #1 contenders when they beat The IIconics a few weeks back.

Jax and Baszler won the titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley at Payback.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 match card

The Clash of Champions match card currently features four title matches, with Roman Reigns' Universal Championship showdown against his cousin Jey Uso being the biggest bout from the Blue brand's side.

Bayley will put the SmackDown Women's Championship up on the line against Nikki Cross, who recently became the #1 contender following a victory in a four-way match on SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the PPV, and there is speculation regarding a potential title change.

As it's a Clash of Champions show, all the titleholders on the main roster are expected to defend their titles at the PPV, which is scheduled to take place on September 27th 2020.

WWE has two episodes of RAW and SmackDown each before the PPV, and the company would ideally use the shows to add the remaining matches to the Clash of Champions match card.