WWE News: New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Super Show-Down

WWE Super Show-Down will take place live from the MCG in Melbourne, Australia on October 6

What's The Story?

The WWE Super Show-Down event will take place in Melbourne, Australia on October 6, 2018.

A title match between Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been announced for the Pay-Per-View

In Case You Didn't Know

WWE has hosted mega-PPVs like The Greatest Royal Rumble from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in April this year.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has a capacity of over 100,000 seats. If the event is sold out, WWE could very well break their own attendance record of WrestleMania 32, which saw 101,763 fans in attendance.

The Heart Of The Matter

WWE just announced on their website that Buddy Murphy will have another opportunity to capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from Cedric Alexander when the two Superstars collide at WWE Super Show-Down.

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander for the cruiserweight title has been announced.

Besides Alexander vs. Murphy for the cruiserweight title, the updated match card for WWE Super Show-Down looks as follows:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

What's Next?

Can Buddy Murphy capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in his hometown?

WWE's Super Show-Down takes place October 6th, live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. More updates are expected to emerge soon. Stay tuned to find out how this colossal PPV shapes out in the end.

The Super Show-Down card is stacking up pretty well. What do you think about it? Sound off in the comments below.