New Tribal Chief replaces Roman Reigns, Backlash main event sealed - 3 epic WWE feuds involving The Usos that can unfold after WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 witnessed the end of arguably the greatest WWE tag team championship reign in history when The Usos lost against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The two best friends scripted a fairytale victory that united the entire pro wrestling world in celebration.

But now that WrestleMania 39 is in the history books, there is speculation over possible plans for The Usos following the marquee event. Between a heartbreaking betrayal and a desperate need for revenge, there's a lot that The Bloodline members can do to shake things up on RAW and SmackDown.

Here, we look at three things The Usos can do after losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#3 The Usos extend their title feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The Usos enjoyed the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history before dropping the gold at WrestleMania 39 this weekend. Their feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens accounted for one of the best storylines shown on WWE television. It is fair to say that their rivalry is too big to end with just one title match.

The Usos will not accept their defeat without challenging for the gold at least once more. Thus, the Bloodline members might challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a WrestleMania rematch. WWE might book this bout for Backlash, where it could easily headline the show, especially if Reigns is not scheduled for a title defense.

#2 The Bloodline goes to war against new allies on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes played a huge role in reuniting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the Road to WrestleMania. The newly crowned champions returned the favor when they prevented The Usos from targeting The American Nightmare during his match against Reigns. Although Rhodes couldn't dethrone The Tribal Chief, he, too, has a reason to join forces with KO and Zayn in their mutual goal to destroy The Bloodline.

While the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will primarily focus on The Usos, Cody Rhodes could kickstart a brutal feud with Solo Sikoa. Their respective rivalries could see the top babyfaces -- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes -- forming an alliance against The Usos and Sikoa. This would set up a massive six-man tag team match at Backlash, making up for Roman Reigns' absence as the champion tends to go on holiday after his big title defenses.

#1 Jey Uso finally snaps and betrays Roman Reigns

The growing tension between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns was one of the biggest talking points on the Road to WrestleMania. It is worth remembering that Sami Zayn pinned Jey Uso at WrestleMania to take away the first piece of gold from The Bloodline. Reigns will have a solid reason to blame The Usos and could use it as a reason to punish Jey for his recent disobedience.

While he often ignores the abuse, a potential attack on Jimmy Uso might eventually push Jey Uso to snap and attack Roman Reigns. The WWE crowd will erupt if The Right Hand Man rebels, challenging Reigns' authority. Jey Uso could take things up a notch by declaring himself the new Tribal Chief to set up an epic family feud with Roman Reigns.

