New WWE 24/7 Champion crowned on RAW

WWE 24/7 Championship

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley and his 'offensive lineman' Riddick Moss fared off against The Street Profits in a tag team match. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford did not take much time in picking up an easy win but it was what happened after the match that was unexpected.

After the match, Riddick Moss rolled up Rawley and pinned him to become the new 24/7 Champion and thereby won his first major singles title in WWE.

What happened during the match?

The match was short and quick and began with Ford and Dawkins getting the upper hand over Rawley and Moss from the get-go. Street Profits picked up the victory courtesy of a spinebuster and a frog splash from Ford on Moss.

After the match, an annoyed Rawley asked Moss what went wrong and to everyone and Rawley's shock, the former NXT Superstar rolled up Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion and then immediately took off with the title leaving Rawley stunned in the middle of the ring.

What's next for Moss and Rawley?

Since it was Rawley who introduced Moss on the Red brand, it will come as no surprise that he will no doubt remain upset over Moss' actions. Does this mean the end of the partnership between Riddick Moss and Mojo Rawley? Guess, we'll have to find out later.