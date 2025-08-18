New WWE faction to finally be revealed on tonight's RAW? Potential explored

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is fast approaching, and the company will continue to build the card for the premium live event on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. That said, there is a possibility that a new faction may finally be revealed during the upcoming episode of the red brand.Earlier this month, El Grande Americano created much chaos on RAW with the appearance of three different El Grande Americanos. This happened during the match between Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio on the August 4 edition of the Monday night show. The Americanos interfered towards the end of the bout and helped Dominik secure a pinfall victory over Lee.However, with the original El Grande Americano being Chad Gable, who is currently sidelined with injury, the identities of the three other El Grande Americanos have appeared to be revealed: Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate.Kaiser replaced Gable as Americano following the latter's injury, and since then, he has managed to successfully get over the fans.With a plethora of possibilities open tonight on RAW, the three El Grande Americanos might finally join forces and form a new faction. Having garnered many reactions from viewers upon their sudden appearances on the red brand, plus coming out to help Ludwig Kaiser at the AAA Triplemenia XXXIII, the Triple H-led creative team may have the trio come together tonight for a blockbuster storyline.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens tonight on RAW.El Grande Americano to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship?If the above scenario plays out, El Grande Americano might also betray Dominik Mysterio and challenge him for the WWE Intercontinental Championship tonight on RAW.'Dirty' Dom took Americano down with his loaded mask during the AAA Mega Championship at the Triplemania show before the interference of AJ Styles. Although Dominik didn't win the gold at the AAA event, the 35-year-old may seek his revenge on the WWE Intercontinental Champion and possibly challenge the latter for his title tonight.If this happens, the possibility of Ludwig Kaiser dethroning Dominik Mysterio may be high, especially with the other El Grande Americanos potentially beside him to neutralize any interference from The Judgment Day.That said, this angle is speculative.