New WWE NXT Women's Champion crowned at WrestleMania 36 tonight

Charlotte Flair won her second NXT Championship tonight.

Fans are already calling the match one of the best of the weekend.

Ripley vs Flair at WrestleMania 36

Following what was an incredible match between the two at WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win her second NXT Women's Championship.

'The Queen' spent most of the match working on Ripley's left knee, and while the 'Nightmare' certainly held her own during the bout, it wasn't enough. Flair won the hard-fought battle following a Figure Eight leglock.

Image courtesy of WWE

This was the opening match on the second night of a two night WrestleMania that has had to improvise left and right due to the lockdowns caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic. This is the reason that tonight's matches have been prerecorded and held in an empty WWE Performance Center - save for a few exceptions like the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House match.

That being said, Ripley vs Flair was an incredibly well-performed match, with both Superstars attempting to put on a show worthy of a stadium of screaming fans. And that they did, with the majority of opinion expressed on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook expression their joy with the fight, and already calling it one of the best matches of the two nights so far.

In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see what kind of impression Flair makes on NXT now that she's the black and gold brand's reigning women's champion.