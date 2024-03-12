New WWE signing, WrestleMania title match - 4 incredible announcements Logan Paul could make 

Logan Paul has made a name out of being one of the world's most-watched stars and it seems that later today all eyes will be on him when he makes a major WWE announcement on his ImPaulsive podcast.

Paul is yet to be handed a WrestleMania match but has the United States Champion, there is a possibility that this could be about the biggest show of the year. He has also recently signed a historic deal with WWE for Prime Hydration to advertise with the company, and that could also be part of what he needs to announce.

There are several potential announcements that Logan Paul could make ahead of WrestleMania and here are just four.

4. Jake Paul to be in his corner at WrestleMania

Jake Paul has a busy schedule ahead of him with the upcoming Mike Tyson match set to take over Netflix on July 20th. While the two men have already started training for the match, there could be a way for Paul to be added to WrestleMania so that he can use the stage to promote it.

Paul has been on WWE TV before when he was on hand to help his brother in Saudi Arabia and if Paul is set to go up against Randy Orton at WrestleMania then he may need his brother in his corner again.

3. KSI to be part of WrestleMania match

KSI is a major name around the world and would be a massive addition to WrestleMania, much like he was last year. After the assault that he endured at the hands of Randy Orton on SmackDown, he could become a major part of the WrestleMania match between the two men.

The announcement could be that Randy Orton will get his shot at the United States Championship and Logan Paul at WrestleMania, but KSI will be the special guest referee. This would allow the British star to get some revenge in his way without having to fight Orton one-on-one.

2. KSI has signed with WWE

Logan Paul was a surprise addition to the WWE locker room and it seems that his long-time friend KSI could be looking to make the same deal. Many fans have noted how well KSI took the RKO from Randy Orton and it could play a part in Paul's announcement.

KSI is as busy as Logan Paul, but he could find a way to work for WWE part-time and could now start training in the same way that Paul did so that he can get some revenge on Orton down the road.

1. Randy Orton vs Logan Paul announced for WrestleMania

Logan Paul cost Randy Orton a World Championship match when he hit him in the back of the head with the brass knuckles at Elimination Chamber. The Viper has since made it clear that he will come for revenge he was unable to exact any this past week on SmackDown when Logan Paul moved out of the way and allowed his friend KSI to take the RKO instead.

Paul could announce that following this assault, he will now put his title on the line against Randy Orton at WrestleMania, in the hopes that he can get some retribution for his friend.

