New WWE Universal Champion crowned at WrestleMania 36

We have a new Universal Champion for the Blue brand of WWE.

Goldberg's short Universal Championship reign has come to a conclusion.

WrestleMania 36

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36 featured five title matches, one of which was the Universal Championship bout between Goldberg and Braun Strowman. Since the bell rang, Goldberg dominated and delivered four consecutive Spears to The Monster Among Men.

However, they weren't enough to keep Strowman down and he took out the Universal Champion with a sudden Powerslam. He hit Goldberg with three more Powerslams to finally pin him and emerge as the brand new WWE Universal Champion.

WWE WrestleMania 36

Goldberg defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in February. His first title defense was supposed to be against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, who had challenged him on the post-Super ShowDown edition of SmackDown.

The two were set to have a confrontation on this week's SmackDown but the segment never took place. Instead, WWE announced that Roman Reigns is no longer competing at WrestleMania and as a result, Braun Strowman will replace him as the new contender for Goldberg's Universal Championship.

Although WWE didn't disclose any reason behind such a late change to the WrestleMania card, The Big Dog revealed that he pulled out of 'The Show of Shows' owing to him being immunocompromised amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strowman was not even slated to be in the Universal Title picture at WrestleMania 36 but now, he is the reigning WWE Universal Champion. It remains to be seen how Goldberg reacts to his loss at the Grandest Stage of Them All.