"1,000 and 0" - WWE legend says his undefeated streak surpassed Goldberg

Goldberg’s record of 173-0 in WCW is widely considered to be one of the most impressive undefeated streaks in wrestling history. However, according to former WWE Superstar Tatanka, his own undefeated streak lasted longer than Goldberg’s and it could have been as high as 1,000-0.

Kevin Nash ended Goldberg’s 173-match undefeated run in December 1998 at WCW’s Starrcade pay-per-view. Five years earlier, Tatanka’s WWE undefeated run came to an end against Ludvig Borga on an episode of WWE Superstars in September 1993.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, Tatanka explained how he wrestled 500 matches per year at one stage of his career. He went on to claim that his undefeated streak even surpassed Goldberg’s legendary tally.

"We literally wrestled about 500 times a year, not including if you were being used on TV by Vince McMahon," Tatanka said. "You would wrestle at least twice [per day]. Everyone always talks about Tatanka, the undefeated streak, the two-year undefeated streak. Goldberg, 173 and 0, when we finally figure it out and we start talking to everybody, actually I’d probably be close to 1,000 and 0 because I went two years undefeated."

Goldberg and Tatanka both made appearances on this week’s RAW Legends Night episode of WWE RAW. Find out more about Goldberg’s return in the video above.

Goldberg vs. Tatanka: Undefeated streaks in numbers

Lex Luger and Tatanka

According to match records on cagematch.net, Goldberg actually went 153 matches unbeaten in WCW. The run, which included live events, began with a victory over Hugh Morrus on Nitro in September 1997. It came to an end 15 months later in the aforementioned Starrcade match against Kevin Nash.

In contrast, statistics show that Tatanka’s longest undefeated run lasted a total of 174 matches. This is because he occasionally lost matches at WWE live events during his 20-month televised undefeated streak.

Tatanka’s 174-match run without losing began after he lost a WWE live event match against Shawn Michaels in July 1992. It ended 11 months later when he and The Smoking Gunns lost a Wrestling Challenge match against Bam Bam Bigelow and The Headshrinkers.

