The wrestling world went berserk after former WWE official Sonya Deville sent a message ahead of her match against Liv Morgan.

Deville and Morgan's feud has been going on for weeks now, and the latter was seen brutalizing The Pridefighter on several occasions. Deville will once again face the former women's champion in a No Disqualification match on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Deville recently shared a message ahead of her huge match on the blue brand. While most fans supported The Pridefighter and appreciated her work, others warned her about Morgan.

Many fans also suggested that the former official should team up with Mandy Rose in the near future.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Mike Rogers @MikeRog24144061 @SonyaDevilleWWE You and Mandy need to team up again… You two would rock the Woman’s Division @SonyaDevilleWWE You and Mandy need to team up again… You two would rock the Woman’s Division

Hussein @whoishussein_ @SonyaDevilleWWE Better watch out cause the real menace is coming for you @SonyaDevilleWWE Better watch out cause the real menace is coming for you https://t.co/IctCqOnYnX

Becky Gross @grossbecky42 @SonyaDevilleWWE And Sonya Deville is gonna bear Liv Morgan this Friday night Smackdown @SonyaDevilleWWE And Sonya Deville is gonna bear Liv Morgan this Friday night Smackdown

Jayden @Rhea_aussie_ @SonyaDevilleWWE You literally got beaten down by Liv Morgan twice @SonyaDevilleWWE You literally got beaten down by Liv Morgan twice

Liv Morgan revealed her evil intentions for Sonya Deville

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has revealed her evil intentions for Sonya Deville.

The former women's champion has been attacking Deville following the latter's comments about Morgan's title loss. On the latest episode of SmackDown Lowdown, Megan Morant caught up with Morgan and asked her about Deville.

Liv Morgan stated that she will shut Sonya Deville up in their No Disqualification match and do what needs to.

"Yeah, Sonya continuously wants to talk about me so I will continuously do what I need to do. Just shut her up and next week at our no DQ match, I'm going to show Sonya exactly what I live for. Watch me."

Meanwhile, Sonya Deville lost to Shotzi in Glasgow, Scotland, during a WWE live event. Morgan also featured in the event when she emerged victorious against Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat Match.

It remains to be seen whether The Pridefighter and the former women's champion will take their rivalry to the next level on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Morgan and Deville's ongoing rivalry? Sound off in the comment section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes