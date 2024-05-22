1 Contender's match ends in confusion; 31-year-old WWE star pinned by two people at the same time

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, a triple threat match was held to determine the #1 contender for Oba Femi's North American Championship. The three competitors were Josh Briggs, Joe Coffey and Wes Lee.

The Kardiak Kid and Briggs formed a very short-lived partnership in the beginning of the match against Coffey. Josh Briggs then took down both of his opponents with a shoulder tackle and sent Lee into the Gallus member. Joe Coffey hit a tornado DDT and got a two-count. He was then wiped out by Wes Lee at ringside with a suicide dive. Briggs nailed Coffey with a big boot at ringside and he took out Lee with a clothesline.

Back in the ring, Josh Briggs slammed Joe Coffey with a back body drop. Wes Lee hit Briggs with a series of kicks and rocked Coffey with a spin kick. The Kardiak Kid then took out both men with a 2-for-1 special. Briggs chokeslammed Wes Lee into the turnbuckles and sent Coffey crashing into the mat with a chokeslam. He covered both WWE stars but they kicked out.

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang came out and attacked Josh Briggs. Wes Lee and Joe pinned Briggs at the same time and the referee counted to three before calling for the bell. After the dust settled, Lee and Coffey were both announced as the winners of the bout.

