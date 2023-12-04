$10,000 offered to 17-time champion to knock Omos down; he almost wins the prize

Omos made an open challenge worth a whopping $10,000 at tonight's WWE live event emanating from Portland.

At tonight's live event, The Nigerian Giant came out with MVP to a loud chorus of boos from the fans in attendance. An open challenge was thrown immediately after, and Akira Tozawa came out to a massive pop.

MVP explained to Tozawa that if he manages to knock Omos off of his feet, he will win $10,000. The match kicked off, and to no one's surprise, The Nigerian Giant dominated for almost the entirety of the bout.

The Alpha Academy member somehow managed to get some offense in during the final moments of the match but was finally put down and pinned. Tozawa almost managed to knock the giant off his feet mere seconds before losing the match.

MVP was quite confident that no one would be able to put down the behemoth and thus put a large sum of money on the line. This isn't the first time that MVP has offered a prize for someone to take down The Nigerian Giant. The same story has been played out in a bunch of matches in the recent past, with Tozawa coming out and being disposed of in a matter of minutes.

