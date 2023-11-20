WWE live events are used extensively to interact with fans and understand the feuds they may be interested in. On the Sunday Stunner at Saginaw, MVP offered $10,000 to anyone who could take down the 416-pound Omos.

Omos is one of the largest stars that has set foot in the squared circle. He is a free agent and can wrestle for any brand under the WWE banner. His last televised match was at SummerSlam earlier this year, losing the Slim Jim Battle Royal.

At WWE's recent live event, MVP and Omos made their way to the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion addressed the audience, challenging them to get into the ring and sweep Omos off his feet. To sweeten the deal, MVP put up $10,000 as the prize for anyone who could pull off the ultimate test of strength.

While MVP was making the announcement, the sixteen-time 24/7 Champion, Akira Tozawa, stepped up. A match between the two was made official at the event. It ended with the 416-pound star picking up the win.

Who did WWE star Omos face at WrestleMania?

In his time with the company, Omos once won the Tag Team Championships with AJ Styles. Another remarkable feat that he has accomplished is facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The two beasts went toe-to-toe at WrestleMania earlier this year. Omos pushed Lesnar to his limit but fell prey to the F-5. Even though Lesnar made it backstage on his feet, he knew that he had gone through a tough battle.

Even though he is a free agent in the promotion, the 29-year-old is a huge draw, given the right build. He has faced top names such as Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman, and more.

