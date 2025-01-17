10-time champion makes "multimillion dollar" claim about WWE; hits out at critics

RAW Superstar Xavier Woods has taken to social media to open up about the two big brands he has created for WWE. He said he did all that while finishing a master's degree.

The New Day member is currently part of a heel tag team on the red brand with his longtime partner Kofi Kingston. He's the one who came up with the idea for the team, which also featured Big E as a member. The multi-time tag team champions have been around for a decade, and have accomplished a lot.

Xavier Woods commented on the company's announcement on X about the TNA partnership. He said he found it amusing that those who followed in his footsteps never thanked him for holding the door open, as he was the first TNA homegrown talent to achieve success in the Stamford-based company.

A fan brought up that Woods also opened the door for talents doing gaming streams while they were active on the roster. Xavier Woods responded by saying:

"Literally. But people enjoy their emotions more than facts. I created 2 multimillion dollar brands for WWE while finishing a masters degree. My level of self made success is unmatched," he wrote.

Tommy Dreamer is impressed with The New Day's current WWE run

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been getting a lot of heat from the fans for what they did to Big E. Even Dominik Mysterio didn't endorse their action at one point.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer heaped praise on The New Day by stating:

"New Day has really changed their career and done their turn differently. They did it new. And what have they really done? They just hurt you with their words. Wait till they start taking out your WWE Superstars. If done right, these two guys could have the most amount of heat that I've seen in a long, long time. If I'm a heel in WWE, I'm worried."

The New Day will make their in-ring return on RAW this Monday. Their last televised tag team match was in November.

