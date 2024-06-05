"100% he's a natural heel" - Fans have mixed reactions to Randy Orton claiming WWE star is a future world champion

Several fans on X/Twitter have reacted to Randy Orton claiming that a 26-year-old WWE Superstar is a future world champion. The name in question is Austin Theory.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Viper recently predicted that Austin Theory would become a WWE World Champion at some point. He mentioned that Theory didn't have any distractions despite being young and was expected to have a stellar run in the business.

Most fans on X/Twitter agreed to The Viper's comments and expressed their desire to see the up-and-coming star succeed in WWE.

"Seems like Randy believes in the #AustinTheoryAgenda," a user posted.

While many fans expected Theory to become world champion, others questioned whether he was ready to secure the coveted gold. Some viewers believed that the SmackDown star needed to work on his personality and promo skills before he could represent WWE as its top titleholder.

"His co**y persona comes off as very forced and unauthentic. He would be much better suited as being booked as a menacing heel," wrote a fan.

"Theory has the "look" and the "athleticism" but personality. He just doesn't have it. He's never been anything more than cringe on the mic. Less they put him with someone like [Paul] Heyman as his mouthpiece he'd be a flop as world champion," another fan posted.

"Oh God, I hope not. Not without massive improvement character/personality-wise. Everything [John] Cena said about him is still true," a user tweeted.

At WrestleMania XL, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller secured the SmackDown Tag Team Title, which was later replaced with the WWE Tag Team Championship. Theory has also held the United States Title in the past.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton spoke about his 20-year-old record as World Heavyweight Champion

WWE Superstar Randy Orton became the youngest world champion in the company's history when he dethroned Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004. The Viper was 24 at the time.

During the same interview with Bill Apter, Randy Orton discussed his 20-year-old record of being the youngest WWE World Champion. The veteran felt it was hard for a modern-day performer to break the record.

"As far as someone becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and taking that from me, I don't see that happening, only because I think it was a very special circumstance when I became the youngest world champion. I was 24 years old, and I don't know if there's anyone young enough to make it to that yet, so I think I'm gonna hold that for quite some time, if not from here on out," Orton said. [2:08 – 2:34]

Randy Orton recently lost to Gunther in the final of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. He has since been away from in-ring competition.

