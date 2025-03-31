"100% overrated" - CM Punk shocks WWE personality with recent social media rant 

WWE star CM Punk has created a storm on the internet once again with a polarizing statement. The star recently appeared on an Instagram reel shared by WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond.

Jackie posted a new clip on Instagram on March 30 from the latest edition of her show, The Segment. During the short clip, she asked several WWE Superstars an interesting question: "What is something that everyone loves that you do not like?" Several top names in WWE, such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, and Dakota Kai, took turns answering the question.

During the clip, Punk came up with an interesting response to the question. The Straight Edge Star responded that he didn't like the Beatles. He claimed that the band was overrated and went through several phases. His opinions were echoed by RAW's in-ring announcer Alicia Taylor. She claimed that people just pretended to like the band out of pressure, as Jackie watched in horror and disbelief.

"The Beatles! Just a bunch of... 100% overrated. Phony boy band that was manufactured and went through sh*tty phases. Oh, we’re hippies now. We’re psychedelic now," Punk said.

CM Punk will headline WrestleMania 41

At this year's WrestleMania, CM Punk is set to fulfill his lifelong dream of headlining the Show of Shows. The star will be in a high-stakes threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The match was officially confirmed during this week's episode of SmackDown during a star-studded contract signing segment. During the show, Punk, Reigns, and Rollins exchanged some heated words before putting pen to paper.

However, the segment was an emotional one for Punk, who learned that the match was headline WrestleMania. Paul Heyman informed the star that the clause was included in the contract.

