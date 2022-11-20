11-time Champion bashes WWE for being The Bloodline and Roman Reigns' "stan account"

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have defeated several superstars, and The New Day was one of their victims. Xavier Woods recently bashed WWE's social media team and called them The Bloodline and Roman Reigns' stan account.

Earlier this year, The Bloodline added four major championships to their stable when Roman Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championships, and The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After Clash at The Castle, Solo Sikoa from NXT joined the stable.

The Usos recently broke the record for the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions when they defeated the former record holder, The New Day. Xavier Woods recently bashed the WWE social media team when they uploaded a video of Roman Reigns' destroying his King's crown.

"Good lord @wwe I get it! Bloodline destroyed my reign as king. Bloodline took our longest reigning tag champs record. Now I’m left pretending to be happy on Friday nights. IM THE FIRST PERSON TO BEAT HIM IN 2 YEARS! But this @WWERomanReigns stan account don’t wanna speak on that," Woods tweeted.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins WWE @WWE

@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos The Tribal Chief broke @AustinCreedWins ’ crown (and our hearts) one year ago today! The Tribal Chief broke @AustinCreedWins’ crown (and our hearts) one year ago today!@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos https://t.co/0oa6MzFPlJ Good lord @wwe I get it! Bloodline destroyed my reign as king. Bloodline took our longest reigning tag champs record. Now I’m left pretending to be happy on Friday nights. IM THE FIRST PERSON TO BEAT HIM IN 2 YEARS! But this @WWE RomanReigns stan account don’t wanna speak on that twitter.com/wwe/status/159… Good lord @wwe I get it! Bloodline destroyed my reign as king. Bloodline took our longest reigning tag champs record. Now I’m left pretending to be happy on Friday nights. IM THE FIRST PERSON TO BEAT HIM IN 2 YEARS! But this @WWERomanReigns stan account don’t wanna speak on that twitter.com/wwe/status/159…

Woods also called out The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief in his tweet. It seems like the New Day member isn't happy about the recent events that transpired between them and The Usos.

What has happened between The New Day and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Xavier Woods achieved one of his dreams as a WWE Superstar, which was to win the King of The Ring tournament. After becoming the King of SmackDown, he and Kofi Kingston began feuding with The Bloodline.

However, the Tribal Chief was not ready to lose to The New Day and viciously assaulted the group. During the beatdown, he destroyed Woods' crown and took out Kofi Kingston.

The duo faced The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WWE Day 1 and lost. Last week, the Usos defeated The New Day and broke their record of being the longest-reigning champions.

Woods might not be happy about their loss to The Bloodline, but they have other things on their minds as the New Day and Braun Strowman are feuding with Imperium. At the same time, The Bloodline is ready to enter the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Do you think Xavier Woods deserves a shot at Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comment section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes