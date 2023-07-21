11-time champion says Logan Paul doesn't stand a chance against him

Multi-time champion Xavier Woods has shared that he doesn't think Logan Paul stands a chance against him in the ring.

The social media megastar is one of the best celebrity-turned-wrestlers in WWE history, as he knows how to put on a good match, and he's good in his heel role. He's competed in a handful of matches, and all of them exceeded expectations.

The Maverick's biggest match came at Crown Jewel last year, which was headlined by him and Roman Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Speaking on It's A Bit podcast, Xavier Woods heaped praise on Logan Paul for what he's done in the ring but stated that the latter doesn't stand a chance against him.

"Against me? No, definitely not. Against some of the other people on the roster, they put on some good shows, but they come to me...it's no offense, it's not a bad thing. It's a different skill set. They're [Logan and Jake Paul] very good. I would say that Logan has been crushing it and doing a great job. It's always awesome to see people come in who are not necessarily from wrestling and give proper respect to wrestling," said Woods. [H/T Fightful]

Logan Paul accepted Ricochet's challenge to appear on WWE RAW next week

The Maverick and the former United States Champion Ricochet went viral after colliding mid-air during the Royal Rumble match. At Money in the Bank, they became a talking point on social media again after they crashed into the tables at ringside.

On RAW this week, Ricochet challenged Logan Paul to show up on the red brand next week. The latter accepted the challenge via Twitter.

The two stars are expected to collide at SummerSlam next month, which could no doubt turn out to be a spectacle.

