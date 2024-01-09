11-time Champion sends an angry message after Kofi Kingston gets brutally assaulted on RAW

Kofi Kingston was brutally assaulted on RAW by Ludwig Kaiser in what was a clear act of revenge. An 11-time Champion, who has been out of action due to an injury, teased making a return and sent an angry message in response on X/Twitter.

This week on RAW, Ludwig Kaiser's match with Kofi Kingston ended in a disqualification as the former didn't care to finish the match. He only cared about revenge for Giovanni Vinci, who suffered an injury due to an inadvertent move by Kingston last week.

In response to Kaiser's ruthless assault on Kofi Kingston, 11-time Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods said, "Now you messed up," hinting at a return:

It will be interesting to see how this story plays out and where it leads. There are currently no reports on what WWE has planned for Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader Gunther, who is set to return to action next week following the birth of his son.

Ludwig Kaiser explained it as an act of retaliation on behalf of Giovanni Vinci - forcing him to take matters into his own hands.

