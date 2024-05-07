11-time WWE champion injured after match with Gunther, says star; future reportedly uncertain as he's out indefinitely

It appears that an 11-time WWE champion has suffered an injury in his match with Gunther, leaving his future completely uncertain for the short term. In the meantime, the Imperium leader is taking steps forward in the tournament.

Xavier Woods, the last King of the Ring, was not going to stand by silently when the Ring General announced his intention to win the tournament. He interrupted him, and the two eventually had a match. Gunther was able to defeat Woods, but he didn't just leave it at that. Kofi Kingston has stated that he utterly decimated him, going after his limbs and injuring him in the process.

Once the match was done, Woods was left quite hurt. On WWE RAW this week. Kingston revealed how bad it was, as Xavier Woods was out of action indefinitely. He added that his future was not certain, and there was no telling when he could enter the ring again.

Kingston has his own challenge in the tournament: facing Rey Mysterio. His plan seems to be to progress in the tournament until he can face the Ring General and avenge his teammate and real-life friend.

Gunther is making progress in the King of the Ring tournament

Gunther has already progressed to the second round of the tournament. He met a familiar opponent in Sheamus in the first round and even went overtime, hoping to get things done properly.

The two battled in the main event of RAW this week and put on a good match. The Ring General ultimately won, beating Sheamus and progressing to the next round.

He will face the winner of the Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio match.

Meanwhile, Ilja Dragunov and Jey Uso will face each other to progress in their own brackets.