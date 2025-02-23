11-year veteran's entry into WWE prompts comment from Bill Apter: "I am glad to see him" (Exclusive)

A recent entry into WWE has garnered quite a lot of attention, given the star's experience. Veteran journalist Bill Apter has also weighed in on the topic, commending the star's career thus far.

The veteran in question is Moose, one of TNA's biggest names. With the alliance formed between WWE and TNA, it has become increasingly common for names from both promotions to crossover at times. Recently, Moose found himself at odds with NXT Champion Oba Femi. This has led to much speculation about their feud, which promises to be an entertaining one.

Speaking about Moose on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Bill Apter stated:

"Moose has been in there forever. It seems like he has been in there, yeah, and he hasn't lost anything in terms of his ring skill and everything. He is just, you know, he is a real fixture on that TNA roster, and I am glad to see him moving into the whole melding with TNA here." [8:07 onwards]

Check out the full video here:

Moose is an 11-year wrestling veteran. He started his pro wrestling training in 2012 and made his debut for Dragon Gate USA in a bodyguard role in February 2014. The star later signed a deal with ROH in June 2014.

The WWE star had previously talked about facing Moose

The feud between Oba Femi and Moose did not materialize out of nowhere, as Oba had previously considered squaring off with the TNA veteran.

During an interview with The A-Show on RNC radio, Oba Femi stated:

"At this point, it has to be Moose. I don’t see anyone else. Maybe AJ Francis. But Moose, if you want to go into a joint and take down the biggest and baddest guy to establish your dominance, it’s Moose, if we’re talking about the IMPACT Zone," Femi said.

Check out the full interview below:

As of now, only time will tell what will happen between Oba Femi and Moose in WWE.

