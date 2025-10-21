12-time WWE champion calls out Triple H after being constantly overlooked

  • home icon
By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:46 GMT
He makes a good point (image via WWE)

WWE is having a slight injury crisis at the moment, with a number of WWE stars currently sidelined, with the World Heavyweight Championship now vacated.

It's interesting to note that last night's Battle Royal didn't include one major RAW Superstar in Xavier Woods, and he has taken to social media today to vent his frustration about consistently being overlooked despite defeating several World Champions at the time that they were title holders.

A fan reminded Woods earlier today that it's now four years since he won King of the Ring, alongside Zelina Vega. He responded to throw shade at WWE and Triple H's booking.

"And still no title shot even after beating Roman and Bobby Lashley while both of them were champions," he wrote.

Woods defeated Roman Reigns and Lashley whilst they were champions, and Reigns even had Woods attacked so that he could take his crown for his own, but he wasn't allowed to get revenge.

Xavier Woods missed out on WWE RAW this week

Kofi Kingston was part of this week's Battle Royal on RAW, with the winner going on to face CM Punk to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey Uso won the match, but Xavier Woods wasn't there to back up his teammates, Kingston and Grayson Waller. Instead, the former champion was in Italy.

It seems that there could have been some last-minute changes to the show given Seth Rollins' recent injury, and Woods may have already booked some time away so he was unavailable for RAW this week.

This would have been the perfect way for him to enter the title picture, if he was able to outlast all other men in the match and book his place in a World Heavyweight Championship match for the first time, but it seems that luck wasn't on his side.

