12-time WWE champion to get replaced in his own team after 10 years, feels Jim Cornette

Karrion Kross has clearly managed to drive a wedge between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods over the past few weeks on WWE RAW. With Odyssey Jones' addition to the storyline, things have started heating up for The New Day.

Kofi Kingston has been enjoying Odyssey Jones' company in and out of the ring over the past couple of weeks. However, Xavier Woods, who is a 12-time tag team champion in WWE, seemingly has a problem with it. Jones was previously added to the mix by Kingston to help The New Day get an advantage over The Final Testament.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast wrestling veteran Jim Cornette suggested Woods find some backup. Cornette felt that Kofi Kingston had formed a new team alongside Odyssey Jones and that Woods would need a star in his corner in the next few weeks.

"It looks like Xavier needs to find himself some backup. Okay. There's a four hundred pound guy on the other side, plus his ex-tag team partner Kofi. Who the fu** is Xavier's big brother going to be?" said Jim Cornette. [6:54 onwards]

Addressing the possibility that the former WWE Champion was trying to replace Big E with Odyssey Jones, Cornette stated that it was Xavier Woods who was getting replaced.

"Well, see, they teased that in the boring promo where some people may think Odyssey is trying to replace, or Kofi is trying to replace, Big E with Odyssey. But he's actually trying to replace you, Xavier," he added. [7:13 onwards]

Jim Cornette has been impressed by Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones has earned the spotlight on WWE RAW with his matches in the past couple of weeks. The 30-year-old faced Vincent Winey in his RAW debut a couple of weeks ago and defeated the Final Testament in a six-man tag team match last week.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette had nothing but praise for the 405 lbs star. Cornette stated that Jones was not like every other guy on the roster and that he wanted to see more of him on the red brand.

"Anyway, I like this guy. I want to see more of him. I think he can get over, and he's a fresh big guy that doesn't look like the same fu***ng guys you see a lot in the business these days. This is the way you get him over. The first time you see him on television, he's not wrestling some fu***ng guy that he's going to you have to give his finish two three times over 15 minutes just to fu***ng beat him," stated Cornette. [7:31 onwards]

Following his big tag team victory on WWE RAW last week, Odyssey Jones has clearly sent a message to the Final Testament. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the 30-year-old.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

