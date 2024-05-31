12-time WWE champion wants Randy Orton to change his iconic theme song

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Once hailed as The Legend Killer, one of the things that makes Orton such an icon is his legendary theme song. The Viper has been using Voices for almost 16 years now, but one 12-time WWE champion wants him to switch things up.

Taking to X to voice his opinion, the 12-time WWE champion Xavier Woods started a petition requesting Randy Orton to change his theme song. In addition to being a four-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and a former NXT Tag Team Champion, Woods has quite the social media following, with close to 2.43 million subscribers on YouTube. To say he knows what the audience wants would be an understatement.

Trending

With that in mind, it seems as though Woods believes Orton should change his theme song from Voices, to Higher by Creed. It sure is a catchy song, but Woods has been getting some mixed responses on social media, with some all for the change, and some against it.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to hear what Orton has to say about this. But, at the end of the day, it's hard imagining him walking out to anything but the iconic Voices. This is especially true, given how popular it has become recently.

Randy Orton has found a new way to connect with the WWE Universe thanks to his theme song

As mentioned earlier, Randy Orton has been using Voices as his theme song for 16 years now. While that is a long time, of late, it feels as though it has ascended to a whole other level. This is all thanks to the incredible members of the WWE Universe in Lyon, France.

On May 3 and May 4, 2024, Lyon played host for both SmackDown and Backlash: France. It was one of the most electric atmospheres in WWE history. What's more, they also created a trend, and it had everything to do with The Viper's theme song. For the first time, in the 16 years Orton has been using Voices, fans are now singing along with his walk to the ring.

It's an amazing phenomenon, and the rest of the WWE Universe has followed suit. Whether it's an episode of SmackDown in Jacksonville, Florida, or a premium live event like the King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, fans around the world are now singing along to the theme song. Taking that into consideration, Orton is unlikely to change his theme anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback